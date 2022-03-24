Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,848 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $20,215,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,367.80 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

