Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,449 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $9,106,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.20 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.