Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 67,736 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,736 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,509 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

