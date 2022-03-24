Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 78,591 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,591 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

