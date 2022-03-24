Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,919 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.