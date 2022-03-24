H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 553,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,871. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

