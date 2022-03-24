Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will post $123.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.44 million and the highest is $126.50 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $546.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $553.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $721.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $756.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

