Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

HTL opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.80 million and a P/E ratio of 78.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

