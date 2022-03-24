Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of HARP opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. Analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,331.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

