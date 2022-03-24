Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

HSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,550. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $969.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

