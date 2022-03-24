Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Get Hayward alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hayward by 1,857.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 646,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hayward (HAYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.