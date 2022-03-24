HC Wainwright Downgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Neutral

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.