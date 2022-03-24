HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.87 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

