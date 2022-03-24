Head-To-Head Analysis: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) & Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Appian has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Appian and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 2 2 0 2.20 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Appian presently has a consensus price target of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.63%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Appian and Validian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $369.26 million 12.08 -$88.64 million ($1.25) -50.15 Validian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -24.00% -27.17% -14.48% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Appian beats Validian on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Validian (Get Rating)

Validian Corp. engages in the provision of software products to assist public and private enterprises address the increasingly complex issues surrounding the protection of digital information and application security. Its products include Validian Protect. Validian Protect handles and protects the storage, access, transfer, receipt and usage of data thereby further enabling rapid development of consistently secure applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

