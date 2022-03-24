Head-To-Head Analysis: Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) vs. JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Japan Tobacco and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 14.68% 11.89% 6.03% JFE 6.74% 14.42% 5.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and JFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $20.46 billion 1.48 $3.08 billion $0.87 9.83 JFE $30.34 billion 0.25 -$205.55 million $4.26 3.13

Japan Tobacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFE. JFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Japan Tobacco and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats JFE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

JFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

