HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,200. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -900.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

