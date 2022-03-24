Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of HL opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93, a PEG ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

