HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($86.81) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.25.
HelloFresh stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82.
HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
