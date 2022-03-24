Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($81.32) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.12 ($89.14).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €63.28 ($69.54). 1,055,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.33. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

