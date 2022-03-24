Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.63

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BOOT opened at GBX 320 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of £426.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 329 ($4.33).
Henry Boot Company Profile (Get Rating)
