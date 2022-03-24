Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.63

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BOOT opened at GBX 320 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of £426.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 329 ($4.33).

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.