Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $13.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

