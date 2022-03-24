Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

