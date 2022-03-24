Hermez Network Market Capitalization Reaches $28.16 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00013923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $230,010.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

