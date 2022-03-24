Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $10.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 1,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

