Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hexcel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.17 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.