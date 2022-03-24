Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 124 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. 2,633,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,141. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.