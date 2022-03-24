Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. 14,395,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,311,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

