Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.15. 1,622,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

