Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.68. 5,991,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The firm has a market cap of $410.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

