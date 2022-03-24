Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.25. 18,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,318,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

