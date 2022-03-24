Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,051. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.