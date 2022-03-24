Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 281 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

