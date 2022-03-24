Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.00. 1,968,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,654. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

