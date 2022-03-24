HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HireQuest’s earnings. HireQuest posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HireQuest will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HireQuest.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a net margin of 52.07% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HQI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

HQI stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. HireQuest has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

