Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $888.82

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 888.82 ($11.70) and traded as high as GBX 954.60 ($12.57). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 945.80 ($12.45), with a volume of 322,939 shares changing hands.

HSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.95).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 936.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 888.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

