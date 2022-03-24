HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Up 5.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 10,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,084,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

