Ho Shin Sells 6,090 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $923.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
