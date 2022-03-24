HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £146.30 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower purchased 22 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($192.60).

On Monday, February 21st, David Bower purchased 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £151.83 ($199.88).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 703.50 ($9.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 717.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 827.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

HSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.27) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($16.61).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

