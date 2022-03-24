HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £146.30 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower purchased 22 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($192.60).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 21st, David Bower purchased 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £151.83 ($199.88).
LON:HSV opened at GBX 703.50 ($9.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 717.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 827.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About HomeServe (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
