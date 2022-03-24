Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,964 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 826,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,330. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

