Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives $970.00 Average PT from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $970.00.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.56) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.39) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$10.59 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

