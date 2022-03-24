Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

