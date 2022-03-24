Huntington National Bank Buys 594 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,909,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

LW stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

