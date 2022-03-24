Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

