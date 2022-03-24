Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,512 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 329.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

