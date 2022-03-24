Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $196.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

