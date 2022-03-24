HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup reduced their target price on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

NYSE HUYA opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

