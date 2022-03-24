Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.50 ($12.64) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.14 ($13.34).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.02).

