IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.