IFG Advisors LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 6.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.12. 1,580,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,004. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.36 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

