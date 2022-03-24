Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.58. Research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.